BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are mourning the unexpected loss of their K9 Mikee, who died on Sunday.

The 10-year-old dog worked with Officer Gonzalez for most of his life and is described as being a “great asset” the the team.

Police did not release the cause of Mikee’s death.

Yesterday TPD K9 Mikee unexpectedly passed away. Mikee was 10yo & a great asset to our EDU. Mikee’s high drive & his performance were a direct reflection of his & Ofc Gonzalez’s work ethic/professionalism. They were a team since 2004. RIP Mikee. pic.twitter.com/KB9qfyL4wb — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 16, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)