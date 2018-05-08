BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line trains are expected to get a lot roomier as part of a $3.5 billion update project.

The MBTA released a virtual tour of their concept design for the new train cars.

Each car will be more than 40 feet longer than the current design and will be lower to the ground to make them more accessible. Five doors will also be used for boarding and offloading.

The new cars would start arriving by the year 2028, according to the MBTA.

Take a virtual tour of our concept design for a new generation of Green Line cars! A single car is 116 feet (as opposed to the current 74 feet), 100% accessible, low/no stairs, has five doors for boarding & offloading, and has the passenger capacity of TWO current Type 8/9 cars. pic.twitter.com/rxYtOhr8s7 — MBTA (@MBTA) May 8, 2018

