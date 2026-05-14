FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - With less than one month to go until the FIFA World Cup comes to Foxboro, Gillette Stadium is getting a full makeover and Massachusetts officials are urging those with tickets to the matches to travel by public transportation.

The first of seven World Cup matches will be played on June 13 and the last on July 9.

All Gillette Stadium signage has been covered up, and the space will be referred to as Boston Stadium for the events. The New England Patriots Pro Shop has temporarily moved, and the Patriots Hall of Fame is temporarily closed.

“Our region is about to be on a world stage with five billion viewers watching us worldwide,” said Mike Loynd, CEO of Boston Soccer 2026.

There has been mixed messaging about how fans should make their way to Foxboro for the matches, as the Boston Host Committee said Wednesday that there will be plenty of parking at the stadium for drivers. They also said tailgating will be allowed in a reveral of FIFA’s initial policy saying the practice would be prohibited.

“We’re going to have a ton of people coming here and we want the roads and travel to be as easy as possible,” said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey. “There are a lot of different options for folks and we’re going to continue to work together on all of this, but I think in general, better to have people getting to Gillette not by their car, but through other means.”

Jim Nolan, COO of Kraft Sports and Entertainment, said stress on parking has been mediated by the amount of ticketholders already opting for public transportation options.

“Already with the sale of tickets on the MBTA there are going to be more peope traveling to Gillette Stadium by train and by bus than any event in the history of Gillette Stadium,” said Nolan.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng continues to urge people not to drive, and told 7NEWS Thursday that 50 percent of commuter rail tickets are still available. He said the MBTA has made improvements to the Foxboro commuter rail station in preparation for the matches.

“If fans want to have a great experience, they should leave the driving to us,” Eng said. “Take the train, take the buses that are going to be made available. If somebody chooses to drive, just know that traffic congestion in those areas, even on a regular day, is tough. We are advising folks who are not going to the game and have no reason to be in the area to avoid the area at all costs.”

Nearly 70 percent of tickets sold to the Foxboro games were sold to people outside of New England, officials said.

While a fan festival will be open to all on City Hall Plaza, officials are urging only World Cup ticket holders to go to the stadium on game days.

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