(CNN) — Sen. Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that he has been discharged from the rehabilitation center where he had been recovering after a fall and will continue to recover at home.

“Earlier today, I was discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue my recovery at home. Elaine and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I’ve received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff,” the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.

“On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business,” he added.

The former Senate majority leader, who is 84 and not running for reelection, was admitted to the hospital on June 14, but his office did not disclose the reason for the hospitalization at the time.

In July, after weeks of speculation over his health status, McConnell announced that a fall had landed him in the hospital.

“My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia,” he said in a statement at the time.

The senator went on to say that he had been moved to a rehabilitation center to continue regaining his strength.

This story has been updated with additional information.

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