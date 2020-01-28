McDonald’s adds new sandwiches to breakfast menu

(WHDH) — McDonald’s is shaking up its menu by rolling out a pair of brand new breakfast sandwiches at restaurants across the United States.

The fast-food giant introduced the Chicken McGriddle and McChicken Biscuit breakfast sandwiches on Tuesday. For a limited time, the new items will be available each morning starting at 6 a.m.

“What came first, the chicken or the egg? Starting today, McDonald’s customers no longer need to choose at breakfast time,” McDonald’s said in a news release.

The Chicken McGriddle is described as soft, warm griddle cakes with the sweet taste of maple, paired with the popular McChicken.

The McChicken Biscuit is described as a warm, buttery biscuit paired with the beloved McChicken sandwich.

