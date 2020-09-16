McDonald’s giving away free McNuggets with ‘Spicesurance’ on Wednesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - McDonald’s is giving away free Chicken McNuggets with “Spicesurance” on Wednesday to celebrate the first new McNugget flavor in the United States since the item was introduced to the US menu in 1983.

For one day only, the fast-food chain says it’s offering a buy-one-get-one deal that covers all customers’ Spicy Chicken McNuggets orders, no matter where their taste buds fall on the spice spectrum.

To activate the buy-one-get-one deal, customers can select one of the following Spicesurance coverage plans on the McDonald’s app:

Think you’ll be able to handle the heat? Opt in for six more Spicy Chicken McNuggets on us.

A little on the fence? We’ve still got you covered with six classic Chicken McNuggets, no added cost.

The new McNuggets, which are only available for a limited time, have a breaded tempura coating of cayenne and chili peppers. They come with a Mighty Hot Sauce, which includes a blend of crushed red pepper, spicy chilies and garlic.

The Mighty Hot Sauce, also available for a limited time, is the chain’s first new dipping sauce in three years.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)