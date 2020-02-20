McDonald’s selling limited-edition set of scented candles

(WHDH) — McDonald’s announced that it is releasing a limited-edition set of six scented candles this week.

The fast-food chain says its latest creation is inspired by the iconic Quarter Pounder burger.

The scents include bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and 100 percent fresh beef.

The candles have a burn time of about 25 hours.

Limited quantities of the candles will be available when they are put up for sale on goldenarchesunlimited.com.

