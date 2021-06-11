MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Medford man has won the first $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” instant ticket game.

Daniel Galvin chose the cash option for his winnings and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).  Having purchased a boat with previous lottery winnings, he now plans to purchase a bigger boat.

His winning ticket was bought at West Medford Spa located at 439 High St. in Medford. 

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

