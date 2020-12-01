Medford police investigating recent rash of catalytic converter thefts

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Medford are investigating a recent rash of catalytic converter thefts across the city, officials announced Tuesday.

Thieves have been targeting Toyota Prius vehicles in various neighborhoods over the last few weeks, according to Medford Police Captain Kevin Faller.

Faller urged residents to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Medford police at 781-395-1212.

