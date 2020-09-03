Medford police investigating string of home break-ins

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Medford are investigating a recent string of house break-ins in which the suspect gained entry by climbing through second-floor windows, officials said.

The break-ins occurred this week in the area of Woburn Street, Suffolk Street, Wyman Street, and Barnard Road, according to the Medford Police Department.

All of the break-ins were reported around 10 p.m. and the suspect is said to have either gained or attempted access to the homes through unlocked second-floor windows.

One homeowner caught the suspect in the act, prompting him to flee, officials said.

The suspect is described as a young, tall Black man with a medium build.

Residents in the area are being urged to lock all their doors and windows and to keep ladders out of view.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives Marc Gigante or Michael Pellegrino at 781-391-6767.

