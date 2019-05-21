Medical examiner confirms body found in NH is missing Maine man

NEWINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have confirmed that the body found on the shoreline of Great Bay in Newington, New Hampshire on Monday is that of a missing Maine man.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a dead body found in the area of Fox Point contacted the Portsmouth, New Hampshire Police Department, which has been actively investigating the disappearance of Adam Camarato, according to Newington police.

The State’s Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the body was identified as Camarato.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seacoast Crime Stoppers at 603-431-1199.

