FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut State Police sergeant swept away with his vehicle during flooding set off by the remnants of Hurricane Ida died from blunt trauma, according to the state’s chief medical officer.

Sgt. Brian Mohl, a 26-year veteran of the department, died Thursday after calling for help in Woodbury around 3:30 a.m. His body was recovered after daybreak.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Mohl died as a result of “blunt trauma of the torso,” the Connecticut Post reported.

A wake for Mohl is scheduled for Sept. 8 at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford, where the funeral will be held on Sept. 9.

