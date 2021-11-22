CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who was found dead in a wooded area near a park in Abington, Massachusetts, last month was the victim of a homicide, law enforcement officials announced Monday.

Elijah Lewis, who had been missing for weeks, died from violence and neglect, including facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment, and pressure ulcers, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes, and Merrimack Police Chief Brian K. Levesque said in a joint news release.

Lewis’ remains were found buried under soil near Ames Nowell State Park on the morning of Oct. 23, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz. Search teams had been scouring the woods and lakes in the area of Sunset Drive in Merrimack before shifting south to Abington.

Lewis’ mother, 35-year-old Danielle Denise Dauphinais and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Joseph Stapf, both of Merrimack, are being held without bail on charges of witnessing tampering and child endangerment in connection with the young boy’s death.

Dauphinais and Stapf are accused of asking relatives to lie about Lewis and where he was living, knowing that child protection service workers were searching for the boy, authorities said. They also allegedly violated a duty of care, protection, or support for Lewis.

The New Hampshire State Department of Children, Youth and Families reported Elijah Lewis missing on Oct. 14. after learning his whereabouts were unknown.

Additional charges are expected to be brought against Dauphinais and Stapf.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ death is urged to contact New Hampshire State Police or Merrimack police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

