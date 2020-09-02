Medical experts warn parents of potentially fatal ‘Benadryl challenge’

(WHDH) — Medical experts are warning parents of the dangers of the “Benadryl challenge,” a TikTok trend that has reportedly resulted in the death of one teenager and the hospitalization of three others.

The potentially fatal challenge encourages TikTok users to keep taking doses of Benadryl until they trip out or hallucinate, Fox News reported.

“The Benadryl challenge is dangerous and potentially lethal,” Dr. Adam Berman, of New York’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center, told the news outlet. “In normal doses, Benadryl is safe. In an overdose, Benadryl can cause the heart to beat irregularly, which could eventually lead to the heart stopping.”

A 15-year-old from Oklahoma died last week after taking part in the challenge, KFOR-TV reported. Three teenagers from Texas were hospitalized in May, according to KTVT-TV.

The over-the-counter antihistamine, which is commonly used to treat allergies, can also cause seizures and extreme drowsiness, Berman noted.

“Serious toxicity can occur when Benadryl is used in larger amounts,” Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor, of the National Capital Poison Center, told Fox News. “When taken in large quantities, Benadryl can cause heart rhythm problems, cardiac arrest, and death.”

In a statement obtained by the news outlet, product manufacturer Johnson and Johnson said, “The Benadryl TikTok trend is extremely concerning, dangerous and should be stopped immediately. As with any medicine, abuse or misuse can lead to serious side effects with potentially long-lasting consequences.”

Johnson and Johnson added that it is working with TikTok to stop the trend and remove content showcasing the concerning behavior on all social platforms.

