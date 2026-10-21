BOSTON (WHDH) - Ashley Cook is bursting with hometown pride. She believes that’s what makes her the best choice to be the next voice of Logan Airport.

“I have represented it in every way, shape, and form, working with the kids in the community as well,” Cook said.

Cook teaches third grade at Harvard-Kent Elementary School in Charlestown. She hails from a long line of proud Bostonians.

“My mom’s a Boston teacher, my dad’s a Boston cab driver, I’ve been a part of my community,” Cook said. “It’s a lifetime of Boston stories.”

Cook said hearing her voice over the loudspeakers in the terminal would mark a full-circle moment.

“Growing up, my father used to run back and forth to the airport taxi runs and whatnot,” Cook said. “He would take us a lot. For me now, it would just be a cool connection to tie back to it.”

For this teacher who’s been around town, there’s no place like New England.

If people passing through Logan hear my voice, I hope they get a taste of that feeling too, that passion that we have with it,” Cook said. “If you’re coming home and you live here, I hope you get that feeling too, like, ‘Ahh, I’m home!'”

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