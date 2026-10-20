BOSTON (WHDH) - Chris Donisi thinks he has what it takes to be the next voice of Logan Airport.

The New England-native is a pipefitter from Arlington, and a proud momma’s boy! He said he never thought he’d have the opportunity to be a voice actor, but it’s an experience he’s taking in stride.

“My mother found this on a whim. She said you’d be perfect, and I tried it out, and here I am,” Donisi said. “Million people hearing my voice? That would be something special.”

Donisi may be humble, but he is filled with hometown pride.

“I feel like I relate to the people of Boston because of, you know, me being homegrown here,” he said.

When he’s not rooting for the Celtics or Bruins, you might find him sitting in that notorious Boston traffic. And if his accent doesn’t convince you, just imagine how excited his mother would be if he had your vote!

“She’d be ecstatic, absolutely, she’d be very happy for me,” Donisi said. “It would just be something I would never expect to be me.”

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