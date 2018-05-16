Meghan Markle’s sorority sister talks about their time at Northwestern

BOSTON (WHDH) — Meghan Markle is days from becoming British royalty and 7News spoke with one of her sorority sisters, who knew Markle when they were college students just outside of Chicago.

Hailee Tellier, the wife of 7News Investigative Reporter Steve Tellier, was a freshman at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois when she decided to rush the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. It was there she met Markle, then a sophomore.

“She was so engaging and she had such a huge smile on her face and she was such a really nice person and I remember thinking this is a house that I really want to be part of and I did end up joining that sorority,” said Tellier.

The next year, Tellier and Markle lived in the same sorority house. Tellier said she remembers Markle, a theater major, rehearsing lines for plays. After graduation, Markle pursued acting and eventually landed the role of paralegal Rachel Zane on the show “Suits.” Tellier said it has been fun for her and her sisters from Kappa Kappa Gamma to watch as Markle’s acting career advanced.

About a year-and-a-half ago, Tellier said she was surprised to see her sorority sister dating a prince.

“When I saw that she was dating Prince Harry it was like, oh my gosh, that’s so crazy! And so a lot of my sisters and I were texting and we just couldn’t believe that someone we knew this well and this closely was dating a royal,” said Tellier.

Tellier said she will definitely be watching the royal wedding on Saturday and texting with her sorority sisters.

