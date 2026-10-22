BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Legacy FC made a special appearance at Plouffe Middle School in Brockton Thursday, working out with a group of girls and looking to get the next generation engaged with sports.

Players from the women’s soccer team participated alongside students in a day of activities to help encourage young female athletes. The event was put on by the nonprofit Operation Warm and TJ Maxx. The girls received sports bras donated by the nonprofit and branded merchandise from both the Legacy and TJ Maxx.

“It’s really inspiring to see just how much we’re able to engage with the girls at these different activities and we really see their excitement,” said Cassidy Kelly, Marketing Manager at TJX. “We’re excited to provide the tools like these activities today, and the sports bras, to encourage them to stay in sports.”

Legacy players led interactive confidence-building activities to help keep the girls engaged in sports and their daily lives.

“Last time we did this, the girls were so excited to have these activities led by professional athletes,” Kelly said. “So really excited and appreciative of our partnership with Boston Legacy that they’re able to have these players come up and spend some time out of their busy days to spend time with the girls.”

“Today we’re building confidence in girls who quit sports, because they didn’t have enough support and people there to help them and encourage them,” said Avaa Thompson, a student.

The students and players spent time making their own handshakes, and even attempted to break free from the human knot! Players said they made it their goal to inspire the young girls.

“I hope it’s special for them, because it would have been special for me. And I hope I can pass down the confidence,” said Aleigh Gambone, a midfielder on the Boston Legacy.

Boston Legacy is currently building a new training facility in Brockton.

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