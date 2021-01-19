Members of Kamala Harris’s sorority celebrate her accomplishments on eve of inauguration

BOSTON (WHDH) - With just hours to go until Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are inaugurated, members of a historically Black sorority are celebrating the accomplishments of the vice president-elect.

Though Harris was a member of a different chapter, some members of the Boston Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha said Wednesday will mark a significant moment not just for organizations like there’s or women of color, but also every little girl with big dreams.

“She’s real, you know you can connect with her and you know her smile is just contagious,” said Alpha Psi Omega Chapter President Kathy Lucas.

She a number of other members had the opportunity to meet future Vice President Harris during an event back in 2019.

“And we had the opportunity to literally connect with her and talk with her and hear her platform and we have been on fire ever since,” she recalled.

The 113-year-old sorority is the first Greek-letter sorority founded by Black women in America.

“It’s just one of those organizations that is not just the four years of college it’s lifelong,” Lucas said.

More than 300,000 women are a part of the organization and among their ranks are Maya Angelou and Rosa Parks.

“We have had the first female astronaut was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority incorporated,” member Theresa Coney said.

Harris joined the sorority in 1986 at Howard University. Over the years she has credited both the historically Black university and the support of her sorority for changing her life.

Support her sisters across the country and here in the Boston area plan to give back to her on Inauguration Day.

