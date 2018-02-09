Members-only marijuana lounge opens in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — Summit Lounge, a members-only marijuana lounge, has opened its doors in Worcester.

Kyle Moon, the owner and general manager, described Summit Lounge as a place for people to socialize and smoke marijuana. Moon believes this is the first marijuana social club in Massachusetts.

While people can bring in small amounts of marijuana for consumption, he stressed that they will not be selling any. Recreational marijuana is legal in Massachusetts but shops where marijuana can be sold are not expected to open until July while lawmakers work out regulations in the meantime.

Moon said he has gotten good feedback from the community, including medical marijuana patients who said they look forward to no longer smoking alone.

Membership at the Summit Lounge will cost $50 a month.

