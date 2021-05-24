Memorial Day display featuring 37K American flags returning to Boston Common this week

BOSTON (WHDH) - The moving Memorial Day display featuring more than 37,000 American flags is slated to return to the Boston Common later this week.

The Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund announced that the Memorial Day flag garden will be on display from Thursday, May 27, through Monday, May 31.

Each flag planted in the garden represents every brave Massachusetts service member who gave his or her life defending America since the Revolutionary War.

Staff and volunteers from Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation, as well as the Massachusetts General Hospital Program, will help create the special tribute.

Last year, only about 1,000 flags were placed six feet apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)