LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A quiet, somber moment outside of the state police barracks in Danvers. Trooper Kevin Trainor’s fiancé left flowers at the memorial to the fallen hero.

She hugged loved ones and paused for a bit to place both hands on the cruiser window. Trooper Trainor was killed in the line of duty Wednesday, responding to a wrong-way driver in Lynnfield.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from businesses along Route 1. One shows the Jeep involved in the crash driving South on Route 1 North.

Minutes later, investigators said the driver crashed head-on into Trainor’s cruiser. Officials said the 30-year-old just finished his shift, but heard the call come over the radio and chose to respond.

Trainor was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. The 50-year-old driver of the Jeep, from Roslindale, also died in the crash.

Trainor graduated from the State Police Academy in 2023 and served on the Community Action Team. People who knew him describe him as someone who was born to be in law enforcement.

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