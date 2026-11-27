MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - A home went up in flames in Mendon Thursday night.

Mendon Fire Chief Jason Bangma said the fire started just after 10 p.m. on Pleasant Street.

Crews were able to put out the flames, but the chief said the house was a total loss.

Firefighters struggled to get the fire under control because there were not many hydrants nearby.

Three people were inside when the fire sparked; everyone was able to get out safely.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)