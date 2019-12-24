Menino family distributes thousands of gifts through toy drive

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of families received thousands of gifts through the Menino family’s annual toy drive on Christmas Eve.

Volunteers, including Sean Cardinal O’Malley and Police Commissioner William Gross, helped hand out the gifts.

The late Boston Mayor Thomas Menino started the drive more than 20 years ago and his wife, children and grandchildren continue the tradition each year.

“It’s been 26 years since my father had started this,” said Thomas Menino, Jr. “He came up here and he loved this community. He wanted to be in this community all the time, and that’s why we continue this.”

“This like means the world to me,” said Orlando, who attended the toy drive. “Last year I wasn’t here… so this year I am, so I’m glad for that.”

All the toys are funded by money donated from the “Thomas Menino Fund for Boston” and other local organizations.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)