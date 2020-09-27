Merrimack College goes fully remote after new coronavirus cases

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Merrimack College will be remote-only for a week after the school saw more coronavirus cases, officials said.

Officials said the school has seen 12 more cases since a cluster was traced to Monican Hall last week.

The campus will use remote learning from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2. and officials said they expect to start in-person classes Oct. 5.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)