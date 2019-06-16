Merrimack officer dancing, enjoying down time during road closure for road race

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Merrimack police officer was definitely enjoying his time on duty Sunday.

While roads were closed off due to a local road race, this officer made the most of his time directing traffic, dancing during some downtime.

Merrimack Police Department shared the video of the officer dancing on their Facebook page in a post that said, “Nothing to see here folks! Just our officer enjoying some down time during a road closure for the Rib Fest 5 Miler. Thank you to all those that were affected by the closure for being patient. Kudos to Millennium Running for hosting another safe race.”

