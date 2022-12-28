The Merrimack Premium Outlets have been temporarily shut down after a rockslide punctured a gas line at the building Wednesday morning.

Merrimack Fire responded to the scene just after 7 a.m. for a gas leak. Upon arrival, they discovered that a rockslide to the rear of the mall had impacted the gas line.

The area has been evacuated and gas to the building has been shut off. No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials said they are currently working with Liberty Utilities and Eversource to make the area safe and restore utilities.

It is unknown when the building will reopen to the public.

No further information has been released.

