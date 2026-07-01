HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Bus drivers and mechanics for Merrimack Valley Transit (MeVa) went on strike Wednesday, after employees said they are dissatisfied with a proposed scheduling change that would make optional Saturday shifts mandatory.

MeVa announced Tuesday that all fixed-route bus service will be suspended until further notice because of the strike.

In a statement, MeVa wrote in part, “On Monday, bargaining unit members voted down the Last, Best, and Final offer, which included a 25.4% wage increase over 3 years, and a 15.2% wage increase in year 1, while continuing to cover 100% of health insurance for employees and their families…MeVa views this as a very generous offer, which is particularly noteworthy given that many government services are currently being cut back due to uncertain funding.

MeVa and DGR Management, the operating contractor, are deeply disappointed that negotiations have reached this point after months of bargaining and the presentation of what the Company believes is a fair, competitive, and financially responsible final offer.”

MeVa said the contract they offered also included a Saturday premium pay of $3 per hour, additional personal days, and guaranteed 40-hour work weeks.

“We’re not eliminating overtime, just spreading it throughout the week. Not forcing people to work Saturdays – 63 percent of all bids would have no Saturday work whatsoever. 53 percent wouldn’t work either weekend day,” said Noah Berger, Administrator for MeVa.

A bus driver who has worked at the company for 27 years said mandatory Saturday work days would be detrimental to his family life.

“Basically what they’re doing is taking away all of our overtime pay. So, what time you would have with your family – if you wanted to, because it’s optional – is taken away because now you’re here every weekend,” said Michael Durso, a bus driver for MeVa. “I’m very involved in the church, and I’m at church every weekend, so I wouldn’t be able to go to church and spend time with my granddaughters.”

Teamsters Local 170 began their strike at 3 a.m. Wednesday after they said they have been negotiating their contract since January.

“We apologize that there’s a disruption in service. We’re trying to get it resolved. We urge you to call MeVa and tell them to get back to the table,” said Jim Marks, a Business Agent for Teamsters Local 170.

MiniMeVa, the program that provides door-to-door transportation for elderly people and those with disabilities, could also be impacted by the strike.

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