Messy, slick conditions as snow becomes rain in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – Snow changed into rain Wednesday afternoon in Worcester as driving conditions remained slick and treacherous.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said they did not run into any major issues during the morning commute. Drivers were urged to be careful in the evening, especially ahead of freezing temperatures.

A car crashed into a utility pole Wednesday on West Mountain Street due to the snow but State Police said no one was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)