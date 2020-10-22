METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Methuen is offering residents a trick-or-treat drive-thru experience in order to keep the spirit of Halloween alive, while also helping curb the spread of the coronavirus.

City officials canceled door-to-door trick-or-treating as they deal with a rise in new COVID-19 cases but have come up with an idea to make sure kids still get their candy.

Methuen residents will be able to drive through The Loop, where children will be able to show off their costumes from the safety of their car.

Tickets for the free event must be reserved online and participants have to show a proof of residence in the city.

The event is taking place from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Halloween.

