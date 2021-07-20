METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Methuen Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who broke into a dealership and stole two cars early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows the man crawling through a window in the rear of Best Price Auto Sales on Merrimack Street around 1:11 a.m.

“It appears that he does know what he’s looking for,” Police Captain Randy Haggar said.

Police say the man clearly had help navigating the office. In the video, the man is seen calling someone, asking them where the keys are and telling them he’s inside.

“Obviously that tells us as investigators they know why they were there, they were there for a particular reason,” said Haggar.

Police say he took a license plate and car keys before taking off in a 2015 Nissan Rogue. They said he returned a short time later to steal a 2018 Nissan Altima.

The business owner says the vehicles total about $35,000.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with a skinny or medium build who appears to be balding.

“Someone out there is going to know this individual. The photos and the videos that are online are very distinct, who the male could be. He’s going to be recognized by someone,” said Haggar.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 978-983-8698.

