METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help finding a missing woman from Methuen who has not been seen in over three weeks.

Kristina Bucci, 36, was last seen by her family on May 25 and is known to frequent the Lawrence area, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

Bucci is described as a 5 foot, 5 inch tall woman with pink and brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call police at 978-983-8698.

