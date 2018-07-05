Methuen police searching for missing teenage girls

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Methuen are turning to the public for help in tracking down two teenage girls who were reported missing on the Fourth of July.

Michellett Rodriguez and Marielys Figueroa, both 16, were last seen on Lowell Street and could be together, according to the Methuen Police Department.

Rodriguez is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white dress.

Figueroa is described as 5 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a peach tank top and black shorts.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.

