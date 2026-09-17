METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A long-time Methuen resident filed a lawsuit saying the constant noise coming from the pickleball courts in his neighborhood has put the entire area on edge, prompting the city to step in and take action.

Michael Fritz said the noise coming from the pickleball courts at Methuen High School is tormenting people who live along Sycamore Road for hours every day.

“Ping-pong ball times 1000 is really what it sounds like,” Fritz said. “It’s constant back-and-forth echoing. We can even hear it in the house.”

The public courts sit just a few feet from Fritz’s backyard. What used to be a tennis court transformed into a spot for people to play the increasingly-popular pickleball last Fall. Fritz claims the incessant racket, which is described as a sharp popping noise, can be heard inside his home, even with all the windows closed.

“It’s frustrating because you’re on edge. We have our windows closed. We have a three season room. We can’t use because it’s just the constant knocking of the noise,” he said. “Some people are very aggressive when they play. They’re like John McEnroe out there. They’re screaming, they’re yelling. They think they just scored a touchdown.”

Methuen officials claim they have taken steps to limit the noise. Court documents show they have limited hours of play, installed noise-cancelling barriers, and required the use of quieter paddles.

One expert, however, said that may not be enough.

“I think relief with quieter equipment really begins at about 500 feet,” said Rob Mastroianni, Owner of Pickleball Noise Solutions Inc. “It’s an impulsive pop that comes to a rapid peak in less than 2 milliseconds. There’s no escape.”

A judge is hearing concerns from neighbors, and asked for more information from both sides before issuing a ruling.

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