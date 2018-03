METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Methuen say a teenager was injured Tuesday when his hand became stuck in a snowblower.

7’s Steve Cooper reports that the teen was taken to an area hospital, where he received stitches.

Methuen police say teen was taken to the hospital a short time ago after his hand got stuck in a snowblower #7News pic.twitter.com/CQuf0awcTm — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 13, 2018

No additional details were available regarding his injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

