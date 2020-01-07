Methuen woman charged with stealing $500K from Lawrence nursing home

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen woman pleaded not guilty to charges that she stole more than half a million dollars from the Lawrence retirement home she was working at for nine years.

Sherry Verdick was the business manager at the Berkeley Retirement Home and Nursing Center in Lawrence when she took more than $536,000 in a “sophisticated scheme,” prosecutors said.

From 2016 to 2018, she allegedly wrote hundreds of checks to herself, forged co-workers signatures, used a corporate credit card for personal purchases and stole from the estate of a deceased resident. She also rigged the payroll system so she wouldn’t have to pay her health insurance contribution, officials said.

“She exploited her position of trust in order to access and misappropriate funds from multiple bank accounts, a corporate credit card and the money of a resident who passed away,” said Assistant Attorney General Gretchen Brodigan.

Verdick was fired in 2018. Staff at the retirement home said they had no comment.

