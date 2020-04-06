LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen woman died after being ejected from her car that had rolled over on Interstate 495 southbound in Lawrence late Sunday night.

Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash south of exit 41 around 10:40 p.m. found a 2007 Honda CRV that had veered off the highway, returned to the travel lanes and then rolled over, according to state police.

The driver, 25-year-old Shamara Castillo, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead as a result of her injuries, state police added.

Two additional vehicles — a 2014 Toyota Corolla operated by a 41-year-old Plaistow, New Hampshire man and a 2018 Volvo truck cab driven by a Monson man — crashed into the Honda.

The drivers of the Toyota and Volvo were not injured.

All lanes were closed on I-495 southbound as authorities reconstructed the crash. They have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

