SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Home care clinicians for Mass General Brigham will end their seven-day strike Tuesday afternoon.

About 450 workers will rally outside MGB headquarters in Somerville; they plan to call for the hospital to negotiate with them.

Their top priorities include more manageable caseloads and competitive wages.

Hospital nurses for Mass General Brigham returned to work Monday morning.

They held a one-day strike but were then locked out of work for the following four days.

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