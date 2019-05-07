MGH nurses get Hollywood makeover during National Nurses Week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nurses at Massachusetts General Hospital got a Hollywood makeover courtesy one of their former patients, who wanted to give back during National Nurses Week.

Tim Quinn is known in Hollywood for making beautiful women even more beautiful. He’s done makeup for many stars, including Gwen Stefani, Glenn Close, and Diane Lane.

He’s also a cancer survivor and will never forget his tough battle waged at MGH in 2007 and all the caregivers who gave him the courage to fight on.

“What I found was the doctors were amazing, but the nurses were literally like my lifeline,” Quinn said.

So, during National Nurses Week (May 6-12), Quinn has teamed up with Giorgio Armani and others to give nurses at MGH the royal treatment.

“We treat them like Hollywood. There’s a gift bag, makeovers,” Quinn said.

The nurses were grateful for what Quinn provided.

“It’s really nice he comes and does this for us,” Sarah McCormick said. “Sometimes we don’t feel appreciated, so it’s really nice to feel appreciated.”

More than 20 makeup artists volunteer to pamper and coach these caregivers on beauty tips.

“It’s heartwarming to see all the people who volunteer their time to come and make us feel special,” said nurse Robyn Farrell.

Along with the Armani swag, one jewelry designer gave out necklaces to each nurse.

“We just love giving back to the nurses. It’s part of who we are,” designer Claudia Frustaci said. “And we’ve created a jewelry line that represents the beauty, the strength, and the resilience or every woman.”

Quinn’s organized this event for eight years. He says it gives him a chance to catch up with the nurses who got him through his cancer scare.

“He’s amazing, right. He’s amazing,” said Quinn’s former nurse, Kathy Pollara.

