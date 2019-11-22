MGM Music Hall is coming to Fenway in 2021

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new music venue is coming to Fenway.

The Fenway Sports Group holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the MGM Music Hall on Friday.

It’s being developed on the corner of Landsdowne and Ipswich Streets.`

The music hall is expected to hold about five thousand people, which is double the size of the House of Blues.

Mayor Marty Walsh says the new venue is a great way to revive the music scene in Boston.

“At one point Boston was really known as the music scene. Over time, it got a little diluted. I think what this does is start to bring the music scene back,” Walsh said. “This venue can be used for a lot of different opportunities to the neighborhood as well and again I think it’s very exciting to see it here.”

The MGM Music Hall is set to open in 2021.

