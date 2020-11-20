MIAA announces new start date for hockey, basketball seasons

BOSTON (WHDH) - High school basketball and hockey will take place in Massachusetts this winter, while some other sports have been shifted to the spring, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Friday.

Schools across the Bay State have been permitted to begin their basketball and hockey seasons starting on Dec. 14.

“It is great to see that so many of our student-athletes will be able to take part in the sports they love this winter,” MIAA President and Marshfield Superintendent Jeff Granatino said. “Many coaches, athletic directors, principals and superintendents worked hard over the past few weeks to ensure that we would be able to offer interscholastic athletes for our students, and I want to thank them for their efforts.”

Wrestling, indoor track, winter cheerleading, and dance have all been moved to the spring sports season.

