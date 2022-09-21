BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted in 2019 when she was a city council member that she marched with Extinction Rebellion Boston, the group that stopped traffic on the morning commute Wednesday to protest climate change.

When asked about their most recent protest, Wu wouldn’t say whether she supported their tactics. She did say she heard the urgency of the protesters, but also places a high priority on public safety.

Protesters marched near South Station, as well as near Post Office Square Wednesday. At least five people were arrested after blocking roads, which organizers have said is one of the only ways to get people’s attention.

When Wu tweeted about joining the protests in 2019, she wrote, “Taking the Congress St bridge” and tagged the organization.

This time, when 7NEWS asked Wu more than once her reaction to the protest, she wouldn’t say one way or another if she supported the effort.

Wu spoke of the threat of climate change to her children.

“Most days, it can be really frustrating looking out at the world and seeing the headlines that come in, so I know and I share deeply the frustration and urgency that folks face, we are working every day to do our part on the side of city government and I know that we will continue to feel that accountability,” she said.

When asked if the arrested protesters should be prosecuted, Wu said she’s not familiar with the charges, and that the process needs to play out.

