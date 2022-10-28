BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has shared the city’s plans to revitalize its downtown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wu said the new plan will help expand housing downtown, enhance nightlife in the city and improve public transportation.

“We really need to mix things up downtown,” she said. “It needs to be a thriving residential neighborhood, spaces for arts and more businesses, and we’re looking to just revitalize that because we know when people come in person to spend their time, to spend their dollars at our local businesses, that ends up supporting every one of our neighborhoods too.”

She also noted that this plan will help bring more tourism to the city.

