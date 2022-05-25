BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu unveiled a new warm weather plan for those living on the streets at “Mass & Cass.” or the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston.

Wu’s 11-point plan includes promoting public safety with the help of the Boston Police Department and the Boston Public Health Commission, increasing street cleaning, and opening new day centers located outside the intersection to provide people with support services and giving people transportation to those centers.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)