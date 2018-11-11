Middleboro man arrested for stealing truck, striking officer in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Middleboro man was arrested in connection with a truck being stolen from a construction site in South Boston on Saturday.

Police responding to the incident say Robert Bjorkman, 49, fled to Dorchester in the vehicle he stole from a construction site in the area of 1436 Columbia Rd.

Police say an officer attempted to stop Bjorkman multiple times before he struck several parked motor vehicles, eventually backing up into the cruiser.

When additional units responded to the scene, Bjorkman allegedly struck one of the officers who exited his cruiser, according to police.

Bjorkman was eventually stopped in the area of 192 Boston St. in Dorchester.

Both officers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bjorkman is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court on charges of assault to murder, malicious destruction of property, larceny of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, leaving the scene personal injuries, leaving the scene property damage, and resisting arrest.

