Middleborough man reunited with missing class ring after 45 years

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A Middleborough man has been reunited with his class ring 45 years after it was lost.

A gold Franklin Institute of Boston ring slipped off the finger of Glenn Pelrine as he waterskied at a Middleborough lake back in 1973.

After snorkeling around in the lake in search of the ring, Pelrine gave up and thought it would be lost forever.

But an amateur treasure hunter with a metal detector recently found the ring in four feet of water.

“I was a little bit shocked after 45 years of not having it to have it all of a sudden just show up,” Pelrine said.

After wiping away mud and dirt, an employee at a jewelry store was able to read Pelrine’s name and tracked him down on Facebook. The jeweler was able to connect Pelrine with his ring.

Pelrine and his wife own a chocolate shop in Weymouth. As a thank you, the couple gave sweet treats to the man who found the ring, as well as the jeweler.

Pelrine says the ring still sparkles after all of the years that have passed.

