Middlesex District Attorney: One dead, one injured after shooting in Lowell

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Police in Lowell responded to a shooting around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of O’Connell and Fay Streets.

The Middlesex DA’s office said two men were shot. One of the men was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, and the other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to be OK.

A vehicle on the street had a bullet hole through the passenger-side window and was towed from the scene around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Lowell and MA State Police remain on scene and are continuing their investigation.

DA’s office says 2 shot, one killed early this morning in #Lowell. Neighbors say they heard gunshots around 4:30am. pic.twitter.com/3ekq3YQV0t — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) February 17, 2018

