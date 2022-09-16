BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A yellow Yankee bus full of South American migrants who arrived without notice on Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday is now making its way to the Joint Base Cape Cod on Buzzard’s Bay, where they’ll be given essential services, including dormitory-style rooms.

As 7NEWS previously reported, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent the 50 or so migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, claiming he did so because Massachusetts is a sanctuary state, though many have speculated that he chose the small resort island to make a statement about the playground for wealthy liberals like former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

When migrants arrive from the Vineyard to Buzzard’s Bay, they’ll receive essential services including temporary housing and food. Interpreters will also be on the base to offer translation so migrants can receive legal advice, health care and other immediate help. About 125 National Guard members are also expected to be onsite to offer assistance, as will Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Employees.

The state has used this base in other emergencies before, including to shelter Louisianans rendered homeless from Hurricane Katrina. The base has also been used as a COVID-19 field hospital.

Accommodations on the base consist of dormitory-style rooms, and officials said that families will be kept together.

