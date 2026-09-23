BOSTON (WHDH) - The sweet taste of dessert from Boston’s North End has landed at Logan Airport. A new Mike’s Pastry location opened in Terminal C Wednesday morning.

Travelers can now enjoy the famous sweets from the bakery, whether they’re just arriving in Boston or heading back home. It’s part of the Massachusetts Port Authority’s (Massport) efforts to bring local flavors to the terminals.

“We are trying to provide traveling passengers with the best experience, and this is a great step towards doing that,” said Michael DiCosola, President at MarketPlace Development.

The bakery will be serving up some of Mike’s most iconic Italian desserts, including lobster tails, tiramisu, cookies, and, of course, cannolis.

“We talked about iconic brands in Boston and we said we absolutely have to have the boxes with the strings, and in those boxes the delicious cannolis that Mike’s Pastry has been doing for generations here in Boston,” said Massport CEO Richard Davey

The owners of Mike’s Pastry said they are grateful for the opportunity to grow the bakery.

“We’re a family owned business, and Mike started this business back in the ’50’s, and he was generous enough to pass it down to us,” said Joseph Papa, one of the owners. “Opening up in Logan Airport where millions of people walk through and see his name on a box really means the world to us.”

Logan Airport is the bakery’s fifth location. It will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

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