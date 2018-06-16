Milan man dies in crash with tractor-trailer

MILAN, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a man has died in a collision with a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened late Friday afternoon on Route 110 in Milan. Police say 43-year-old Timothy Lacasse, of Milan, was traveling south when he struck the north-bound trailer driven by 52-year-old Ronald Vigneault of Norton, Vermont. Lacasse died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation but authorities say there is no indication that speed or alcohol were factors.

